INDIANAPOLIS — Three people who volunteer at Mounds State Park in Anderson were among those recognized recently by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks.
Awards were announced at the division’s annual leadership conference at Brown County State Park. Outstanding Volunteer Awards recognize the work of individuals who share their time and expertise at Indiana State Park properties.
Ray Meyer began volunteering at Mounds three years ago and received a Outstanding Volunteer Award.
Meyer’s leadership organizing the Friends of Mounds State Park’s Nights of Lights holiday fundraising event has helped raise more than $30,000 in the past two years, according to a DNR press release. About 60 community organizations came together to decorate the campground for the 2022 event.
Indiana State Parks also recognized volunteers who have each contributed more than 2,500 hours of service, including Meyer, Carol Arena, Jerry Byard and Kate Bell, all of whom have done their volunteer work at Mounds.