KOKOMO — Learn about the status of fisheries and the proposed stocking of muskie at Kokomo Reservoir at a public meeting hosted by the DNR and Indiana Muskies Club Chapter 49 on Thursday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be at the Kokomo Howard County Public Library South Branch at 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo.
DNR fisheries biologists and representatives will present data from the latest fish survey and introduce a proposal of the requested new muskie stocking. Opportunities will be available to provide comments on future fish management actions.
The meeting will end no later than 8 p.m.
Those unable to attend in person can join the meeting via Microsoft Teams at bit.ly/3Ksmdl3.
