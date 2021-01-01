INDIANAPOLIS — Individuals or businesses interested in becoming qualified as waterfowl control operators (WCOs) and/or conducting trapping, relocation, and/or euthanasia services for hire can attend the 2021 Waterfowl Workshop on Jan. 28.
The virtual workshop will run from noon to 3:30 p.m. All contractors who want to conduct waterfowl trapping, transporting, relocation and/or euthanasia for hire in Indiana during 2021 will need to attend this workshop or complete the 2021 exam. All first-time WCOs must attend the virtual workshop.
Attendance is encouraged for all WCOs, but those who have attended the DNR Waterfowl Workshop in previous years may opt to test out. Individuals interested in taking the test should contact Debbie Walter at dwalter@dnr.IN.gov or 812-789-2724. The 2021 exam will be available Feb. 1.
Employees of WCO contractors are welcome to attend the training, but only those individuals physically conducting waterfowl trapping, transporting, relocating, and/or euthanizing for hire are required to attend.
All participants must register for the virtual workshop by Jan. 22 to receive the webinar link and training materials.
For more information on becoming a WCO and to register for the workshop, contact Jessica Merkling, urban wildlife biologist, at jmerkling@dnr.IN.gov or 260-224-9284.
