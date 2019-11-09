INDIANAPOLIS — All veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle, will be admitted free to DNR state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas and state off-road vehicle riding areas on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
This includes admission to Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center.
Veterans and military personnel should present ID or evidence of military service where entrance gates are in operation.
For proof of military status, gate attendants will accept:
• Discharge papers (veteran’s DD Form 214)
• Veteran license plates: Ex-POW, Purple Heart, Disabled Hoosier Veteran, Pearl Harbor Survivor. Veteran license plates also include:
• Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Merchant Marine and Navy veterans
• U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Disability Award Letter
• Veterans hunting and fishing license
• Documents showing veteran benefits with veteran’s name on document
• Any other certificate or verification letter or form that establishes past or present military service
