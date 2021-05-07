INDIANAPOLIS — Because even stuffed animal friends need a break, the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology will host its inaugural Teddy Bear Camp, May 16–22.
This pre-summer camp will give teddy bears and other stuffed animals belonging to kids age 5–12 who live in Marion, Hamilton, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson, Morgan, Hendricks or Boone counties a chance to relax and unwind before their child owner is out of school for the summer.
For your child’s stuffed animal to participate, complete a registration form (available at on.IN.gov/dhpa), then drop off it and your child’s stuffed animal (not your child) at one of three partner locations, at the dates and times shown below.
• Franklin: The Historic Artcraft Theatre, May 10, 2–4 p.m. or May 12, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
• Indianapolis: Indiana State Museum, May 11, 9–11 a.m. or May 12, 2–4 p.m.
• Indianapolis: Fort Harrison State Park: May 13, 9 a.m.–noon
During the camp, DHPA staff will take the stuffed animals to visit a variety of sites to learn about history, architecture, and historic preservation. For participating, all stuffed animals and their child owners will be certified as an “Indiana Junior Preservationist.”
The program will conclude with owners picking up their stuffed animals at their drop-off location from May 25–27.
