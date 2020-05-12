INDIANAPOLIS — Turkey Run, Shades and Indiana Dunes state parks, and Deam Lake and Starve Hollow state recreation areas have resumed collecting entrance fees. All other DNR properties will resume charging entrance fees no later than May 15.
A full breakdown of entrance and other fees is at stateparks.IN.gov/5062.htm.
Regarding other imminent changes:
• Equestrian and mountain bike trails are now open for day use only.
• Day-use restrooms and vault toilets will open at DNR properties by May 15. Until then, guests should come prepared for restroom use to be restricted.
• Nature Centers and historic facilities in state parks properties open this week; however, hours may be reduced, and social distancing may limit the number of guests allowed in the respective facility at one time.
• Marinas open this week, with limited operations.
• The Fort Golf Course is open, and the golf pro shop at Fort Harrison State Park reopens this week, with self-service cart rental available with a limit of one person per cart.
A complete status list for facilities and services at DNR properties is at on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.
