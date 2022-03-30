INDIANAPOLIS — The state is recruiting highly motivated, outdoor-centered individuals to fill conservation officer positions across the state.
Anyone interested should go to on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and click “Become a Conservation Officer” on the page. Read the information and complete the prescreening test under the “How to Apply” link.
Those interested must complete the prescreening test by midnight June 3 to receive an application.
To be qualified to pass the prescreening test, you must be a U.S. citizen and 21 years old by Oct. 28.
You also must be able to pass minimum Indiana Law Enforcement Academy physical fitness requirements. Go to IN.gov/ilea/physical-fitness-standards to see the list.
Conservation officers comprise Indiana’s oldest state law enforcement agency. They are fully recognized Indiana police officers who enforce and uphold all Department of Natural Resources rules and regulations as well as all other Indiana state laws.
Conservation officers spend most of their time on the job enforcing fishing and hunting regulations, conducting marine boat patrol on Indiana’s waterways and patrolling DNR properties to keep them safe and family friendly.
In addition to traditional law enforcement work, officers engage in specialty areas, including scuba, K-9, search and rescue, swift water rescue and many more.