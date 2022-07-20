INDIANAPOLIS — You can help introduce youth who attend the Indiana State Fair to the joy of fishing by volunteering at the Indiana DNR’s Fishin’ Pond, located beside the Natural Resources Building on the fairgrounds in Indianapolis.
The Fishin’ Pond, which is an annual highlight of the fair, is a free, immersive experience for ages 5 to 17.
Volunteers are needed to help youth register to fish, bait hooks, remove fish from hooks, and use fishing equipment during all days and times the Fishin’ Pond is offered.
The Fishin’ Pond is open July 29, which is the fair’s opening day, as well as all Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays that follow through Aug. 21. Two separate volunteer shifts are available on each of those days, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET.
Volunteers, who will work alongside DNR staff members, receive a free parking pass, State Fair entry, and a DNR Fishin’ Pond Volunteer T-shirt. You can register for one or more shifts at https://www.in.gov/dnr/places-to-go/events/dnr-at-the-state-fair/dnr-state-fair-fishin-pond/
