Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources will increase chinook salmon stocked in Lake Michigan by 50,000 starting in spring 2023, per Lake Michigan Committee agreement.
The change will increase the annual production target for chinook to 275,000 from 225,000.
Baitfish populations have rebounded from an all-time low in the mid-2010s after lakewide stocking reductions made by all state agencies during the past decade.
Ben Dickinson, DNR’s Lake Michigan biologist, says the improved predator-prey balance in the lake allows for the increase, which should benefit anglers, but biologists will be monitoring for the need for future adjustments.
Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently traveled to Michigan to obtain chinook salmon eggs to meet the new production target.
“Indiana doesn’t have the infrastructure to take salmon eggs, so partnerships are crucial for our Lake Michigan program,” said Rob Ackerson, Mixsawbah hatchery manager. “We’re grateful to our Michigan DNR partners for providing us with the opportunity to obtain eggs.”
Fish from the eggs will be raised at Mixsawbah to be stocked in April 2023. They will spend one to three years feeding in Lake Michigan before returning to their stocking sites as mature spawning adults in the fall.