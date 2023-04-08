Does your child have a curious stuffed animal who loves adventures, new experiences and making new friends?
If so, make plans to send it to Teddy Bear Camp, May 8-19. Hosted by the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA), this “camp” is for stuffed animals belonging to children ages 5–12 who live in Marion, Hamilton, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson, Morgan, Hendricks, or Boone counties.
During Teddy Bear Camp, DHPA staff will take the stuffed animals to a variety of sites to learn about history, architecture, archaeology, and historic preservation.
Photos of the visits will be posted to DHPA’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/INdhpa), and a digital photo album will be emailed to parents/guardians along with an Indiana Junior Preservationist certificate.
To participate, complete the registration form and drop your child’s stuffed animal at one of three partner locations at the dates and times below.
• Indianapolis: Indiana State Museum, 650 W. Washington St., inside the main level doors, Monday, May 8, 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, May 9, 1 to 4 p.m.
• Shelbyville: Shelby County Porter Visitors Center, 501 N. Harrison St., Monday, May 8, noon to 3 p.m.
• Zionsville: Sullivan-Munce Cultural Center, 225 W. Hawthorne St., Tuesday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additional information and the registration form for campers are at: on.IN.gov/preservation-month.