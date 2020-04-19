INDIANAPOLIS — More than 14,000 volunteers across the state contributed more than 132,000 hours on Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties in 2019.
During National Volunteer Week, April 19-25, the DNR will thank and recognize those volunteers and salute their accomplishments on the dnr.IN.gov website.
Volunteers make a difference by helping maintain, improve, and restore Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage at DNR properties. Guests can see the impacts of volunteers through miles of trail improvements, acres of invasive plants removed, help provided at events, program supplies organized, structures painted, and more.
To find out how you can help DNR properties, visit on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer. Become part of DNR’s volunteer family by downloading a volunteer application and contacting your local DNR property to learn more.
Virtual programs saluting volunteers are listed on the DNR Calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov. Posts recognizing volunteers can be found on the Facebook pages of the DNR divisions of State Parks, Fish & Wildlife, Forestry and Nature Preserves.
For more information or questions about volunteering for DNR, email DNRVolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.
