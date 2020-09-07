INDIANAPOLIS — Outdoor Indiana magazine’s September/October issue features a cover photo essay called “Fall for Indiana” that displays classic Hoosier autumn scenery from past years, much of it at DNR properties throughout the state.
The issue also includes feature articles on DNR law enforcement’s K-9 unit and on a study of marsh birds.
Outdoor Indiana is available at Indiana State Park inns for $4. Subscriptions are $15 for one year (six issues) and $28 for two years (12 issues).
Subscribe at innsgifts.com or call 317-233-3046. To read article excerpts and learn more, go to OutdoorIndiana.org.
