INDIANAPOLIS — Plan to spend the upcoming weekend at a Halloween event — or two or three — at a Department of Natural Resources property.
Options include events like Spooktacular, Un-BOO-Lievable Happenings, Owl-o-ween, Fall-o-ween, Hoots and Howls, and Hall-o-Wheelin.
State park properties hosting such events this weekend include Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Mounds, O’Bannon Woods, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shades, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run and Versailles as well as Brookville and Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon State Recreation Area [SRA]), Hardy, and Monroe lakes.
You’ll also find Halloween-themed events at forestry-managed Starve Hollow SRA, as well as the Division of Outdoor Recreation’s Redbird SRA for off-road vehicles (ORVs).
For details regarding a Halloween event near you, or one that’s well worth a road trip, see stateparks.IN.gov/3282.htm, under “Fall Festivals at a Glance.”
Check for campsite availability at camp.IN.gov or call 866-622-6746 or find available state park inn rooms at indianainns.com or 1-877-LODGES 1.
