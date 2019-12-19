ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society has a permanent dollhouse exhibit with items donated by Madison County residents.
Twenty dollhouses are currently on display with 16 others being held to rotate into the exhibit. They age from 1940 to the Magnolin dollhouse that is still in production.
Dollhouses are rotated periodically after completion. Many dollhouses come to the Historical Society needing attention, a representative said in a press release. Exhibit personnel work on these dollhouses to prepare them to go into the display. The furnishings and models come from donations, or are provided by volunteer renovator personnel. Many of the furnishings are hand made. A few things are really hand crafted so the Historical Society can display the donated items.
A number of young people don't have room for a dollhouse but could easily have room for a display. They may bring in any sort of small box and the staff can show them how to make the room they want, from living rooms to bedrooms.
The Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St., is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 765-683-0052.
