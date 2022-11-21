MUNCIE — To celebrate Giving Back Tuesday and provide assistance to several local organizations, Minnetrista will be collecting specific items on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the Center Building.
The organizations benefiting from the event include Muncie Toys for Tot, Open Door Health Services, Whitely Community Food Pantry and YWCA of Central Indiana.
Each organization will be looking for something specific. The items needed are as follows:
Muncie Toys for Tots: New or gently used unwrapped toys for children newborn to 12 years. No used stuffed animals or books will be accepted.
Open Door Health Services: Diapers and wipes
Whitely Community Food Pantry: Dry pasta and sauce, oats (oatmeal), cornmeal, canned meats (assorted), bagged rice, peanut butter
YWCA: Personal care items, towels, pillows, twin sheets
Those participating will receive a coupon to Minnetrista’s Orchard Shop for $5 off a purchase of $20 or more.
Open Door also will be administering flu shots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Help give back to the community. Make your donations from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29, in the Center Building.
For more information, visit minnetrista.net or call 765-282-4848.