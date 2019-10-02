ANDERSON — Community Hospital Anderson’s annual coat drive, Keith Trent’s Coats of Caring, is seeking donations for the annual event.
New or gently worn winter coats for adults and children, as well as new hats and gloves, are needed by Friday, Oct. 11. Donations can be taken to any Bestway Cleaners location.
Monetary donations will be used to purchase new items. Donations can be sent to the Community Hospital Anderson Foundation by calling 765-298-5133.
Keith Trent’s Coats of Caring will be held at Anderson High School on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon. Coats of Caring offers a free winter coat to Madison County residents who need one. More than 1,500 coats were distributed in 2018.
The event is free, but you must be present to receive a coat.
For more information call 765-298-5128.
