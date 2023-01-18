EAST CENTRAL INDIANA — The Heart of Indiana United Way’s Friend to Friend Utility Assistance Fund is seeking donations to help struggling area residents at risk of not being able to pay winter heating bills.
December’s extreme below-freezing temperatures produced even larger utility bills than normal.
While Indiana law protects people from having utilities disconnected between Dec. 1 and March 15 in specific situations, residents still are responsible for heating costs that accumulate then.
On March 15, when temperatures may still be low, at-risk residents could face utility disconnection if they can’t pay their existing utility bill.
Friend to Friend Utility Assistance Fund monies are distributed to several local community organizations so they can provide direct assistance to qualified residents of Delaware, Fayette, Henry, Madison and Randolph counties.
Individuals may call 211 to find available assistance.
To make donations, people and businesses may:
Send donations to Friend to Friend Utility Assistance Fund c/o Heart of Indiana United Way, P.O. Box 968, Muncie, IN 47308.
Make online contributions at www.heartofindiana.org/giveheat.
Text GIVEHEAT to 91999 to donate by text.
All contributions are tax-deductible.
The Herald Bulletin