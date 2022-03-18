ANDERSON — The Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series continues with its fourth breakfast and Lenten message.
All Christian men and their families are invited to attend at New Horizons United Methodist Church, Anderson.
The program begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 26, with a breakfast followed by a spiritual message and music by Lapel’s Doug Anderson.
Anderson is known for his Back Porch Tour of music and message. He has performed as a solo artist and a member of Signature Sound, plus in local churches and communities.
The event is free. The program lasts about 90 minutes. The church is at 611 E. 53rd St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.