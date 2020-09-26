WABASH — The Dr. James Ford Historic Home, operated by the Honeywell Foundation, will host its annual 19th Century Autumn Festival on Friday, Oct. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Admission is free and open to the public with demonstrations taking place on the Dr. Ford Home lawn included in the Wabash Marketplace First Friday lineup. The 19th Century Autumn Festival is sponsored by David L. Mann, CLU, ChFC, CFP, MSFS, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.
The festival will reflect a simpler time in history and celebrate the autumn season. Activities will demonstrate the time period, giving families a chance to experience what it was like during the 19th century. Demonstrations will include shelling corn and making butter. Kids will also be provided a take-home craft kit and free popcorn.
Honeywell Foundation Arts and Entertainment Program Coordinator Michele Hughes will be available to answer questions regarding the Home and lifestyle of Dr. Ford and his family.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.