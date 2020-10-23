TIPTON — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting an outdoor drive-thru job fair for rural postal carriers at the Tipton Post Office, 203 E. Jefferson St., on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Employees working the job fair will wear masks and will social distance. Masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
Currently, the Postal Service is seeking to hire rural carriers associates ($18.56 per hour) for Tipton, Cicero, Elwood and Sheridan post offices.
A rural carrier associate delivers and collects mail along a prescribed rural route using a vehicle and provides customers on the route with a variety of services.
Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger in the U.S. Position may require the use of applicant’s own personal vehicle which must be suitable for use.
Attendees must be more than 17 years of age.
