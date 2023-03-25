MUNCIE — Ball State University’s R. Wayne Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning (CAP) is hosting free public tours of an affordable, net-zero energy, eco-friendly duplex family home in Indianapolis designed by a team of Ball State’s CAP students and faculty.
Located at 201 N. Temple Ave. in the Westminster/St. Philip Neri neighborhood on the city’s near east side, the duplex — referred to as “Alley House” — eventually will be home for two families.
Public tours highlighting the sustainability and renewable energy aspects of Alley House will be given April 4-18, except Easter Sunday (April 9) and a few days set aside for private tours. On some public tour dates, there will be community-based events and family-friendly activities.
Check the online schedule for specific tour dates, times, and activities, as information may be updated as needed throughout the tour period.
Ball State CAP students, with faculty leads, design advisors, and interdisciplinary consultants, designed Alley House for the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon 2023 Build Challenge.
The competition challenges student teams to design net-zero energy homes that generate at least as much energy onsite as it consumes on an annual basis using “green” building techniques and renewable energy technologies.