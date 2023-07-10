INDIANAPOLIS — After more than 50 years of touring, and consistently selling out arenas and stadiums worldwide, the Eagles have announced that their upcoming “The Long Goodbye” will be the band’s final tour.
The tour will include a stop in downtown Indianapolis on Monday, Oct. 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12 for all announced shows. The general on-sale will start Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.
During “The Long Goodbye,” the Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.
The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six No. 1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.
The band’s “Greatest Hits 1971-1977” is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. “Hotel California” is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two Grammy Awards for “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California.”