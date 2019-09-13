ANDERSON — Anderson firefighters, along with others from Alexandria, Elwood, Muncie and Kokomo, will host a program for elected officials’ candidates for office and influential citizens called FIRE OPS 101 on Saturday at the Anderson Fire Department Training Center, 5812 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
This daylong program includes hands-on fire fighting and rescue operations under controlled supervision of Anderson’s professional fire fighters and paramedics.
Participants will learn exactly how challenging it is to keep our communities safe. This workshop will demonstrate many aspects of fire and emergency medical service operations, from suiting up in the proper protective gear to putting out fires.
Each of the four scenarios will give participants the opportunity to do what firefighters and paramedics face on a day-to-day basis. Each participant will learn how to use self-contained breathing apparatus, essential to breathing in heavy smoke. Participants will also learn to battle a live fire and be given instruction on how to respond to anticipated events of fire behavior such as flashover.
Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. Hands-on scenarios will begin by 9:15 a.m. and wrap up with lunch at 12:30 p.m.
