GOSHEN — The City of Goshen’s Department of Environmental Resilience is teaming up with the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) and South Shore Clean Cities to present an Electric Vehicle Expo as part of the annual National Drive Electric Week, organizers announced.
Attendees will have a chance to get behind the wheel to experience electric vehicles firsthand and to hear from local owners about the benefits of the vehicles. The event is free and open to the public.
“The expo will highlight the multiple benefits of driving an electric vehicle, introduce members of the community who are already embracing this technology and assist attendees in getting the information they need to make the switch as well,” said Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, director of the Department of Environmental Resilience. “Access to charging stations locally has really improved since we last held this event in 2018. The city has installed a free public charging station and two more are coming soon to the Goshen Public Library and the public parking lot near Goshen Brewing Company, thanks to the Volkswagen settlement.”
The Electric Vehicle Expo will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 at the Goshen City Hall parking lot at 202 S. 5th street in Goshen. Scheduled vehicles include the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt, Nissan LEAF, Tesla Models S, 3 and Y and the plug-in hybrid Chrysler Pacifica minivan.
