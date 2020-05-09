MUNCIE — Want to see the sights of Indiana, but you and your family are stuck at home due to social distancing? Ball State University has the found a way to bring the state’s treasures to your homes via electronic field trips.
WIPB-TV, the university’s PBS affiliate, has added EFT episodes to the station’s At-Home Learning page.
The latest addition is the Ball State EFT that focused on Indiana’s bicentennial in 2016. The web-based program features the taped broadcast and online learning.
“Indiana Pioneers: 200 Years of Incredible Hoosiers and Big Ideas,” sponsored by the Indiana State Museum and the Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks, focuses on the pioneering spirit of Hoosiers.
The field trip educates grade-school students on the early pioneering days of the state, the forward-thinking pioneers who changed the state with their revolutionary ideas, and the great potential the current generation of students has to be Hoosier pioneers as they grow up.
Responding to the need for educational resources for students as schools close due to COVID-19, WIPB-TV in partnership with PBS LearningMedia broadcasts At Home Learning programs for grades 6-12 from noon until 5 p.m.
These daily free, over-the-air broadcasts featuring the best in public media science, history, and other educational programming will be broadcast on WIPB Channel 49.2 and on cable (check local listings).
To travel the state or to engage in At Home Learning, go to wipb.org/at-home.
