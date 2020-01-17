ALEXANDRIA — An electronics recycling event hosted by the Alexandria Community Center and Technology Recyclers will take place on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St.
Early drop-off will be Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Load your stuff in your vehicles and bring to the community center. There will be help provided to unload.
The following are items that may be dropped off: CRT monitors ($20 charge), tube TVs ($20 charge), computers, laptops, office copiers, UPS equipment, industrial electronics, speakers, audio video equipment, VCRs, medical electronics, printed circuit boards, lead acid batteries, laboratory equipment, consumer electronics (including DVD players, stereos, radios, calculators, IT equipment including hubs, switches, servers, routers, racks, etc. and other loose batteries that are within the electronics), LCD/LED displays, printers, fax machines, connectors, PDAs, cables, telecommunication equipment, cellphones, television production equipment, satellite TV equipment, microwave ovens, electrical equipment, and all appliances, large and small.
Items NOT accepted are paint, toxic chemicals, furniture, wood, tires and clothing.
Information: Rachel Young, 757-270-6939 or Dale Needleman at 317-697-0536.
