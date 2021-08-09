ELWOOD — Festivalgoers who pour into Callaway Park from Aug. 20-22 for Elwood’s 50th Annual Glass Festival will find many fun activities for everyone.
Even before the festival gate swings open at noon Friday, the carnival and midway will have been in full swing for two days. The carnival area will be open from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, and Thursday, Aug. 19.
Both days, it will offer $20 wristbands that give the purchaser unlimited rides during those hours. During the festival, the carnival and midway will be open from 5-10 p.m. Friday, 1-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. On Sunday, wristbands will be $20.
For festivalgoers who prefer keeping their feet securely planted on the ground, Vintage Rollers is hosting its 25th annual cruise-in Friday evening at the Elks Lodge and its 39th annual rod run Saturday in Callaway Park.
For those who prefer their fun sitting down, Kappa Delta Phi is hosting bingo from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the park’s shelter house. New this year is a kickball tournament for grownups, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Harry Bridges Little League Complex, 601 N. 20th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.