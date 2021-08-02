ELWOOD — The 50th annual Elwood Glass Festival, a tribute to the hand-blown art glass that’s been produced in the community for many decades, will be Aug. 20-22 in Callaway Park.
Events include the Glass Festival-Tin Plate Parade, free bus tours to two glass factories, carnival rides, arts and crafts, food, collectibles and more.
Community meals will be in the main shelter house daily: Nelson’s chicken dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday ($10 presale tickets from Elwood Kiwanis members); pork chop lunch from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday; and chicken-noodle dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
In addition, numerous food vendors will offer elephant ears, snow cones, kettle corn, roasted corn on the cob, tenderloins and burgers, deep fried pickles, fried Twinkies, ice cream, lemon shakeups and more.
There will be 50-plus vendors of commercial products and handmade crafts.
Visitors will be entertained Friday night by Biff & the Cruisers on the Main Stage and Saturday by Magnolia Soul. Also Saturday, visitors can enjoy the parade and Vintage Rollers car show, For youngsters, there will be a meet-and-greet with Cinderella, Brian and his baby tyrannosaurus.
In addition, returning rides are Bob’s Bumpy Barrels, Walking Water Balls and Freedom Helicopters.
Jessop’s carnival, complete with midway rides and games, will operate Aug. 18-22, with wrist bands available for $20 on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.
The Madison County Health Department will administer any of the three COVID-19 vaccines to those 12 and older each day with proof of age. Minors must have parental consent. There also will be free cholesterol and blood pressure checks, plus diabetes screenings.
For more information, go to elwoodglassfestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.