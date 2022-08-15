ELWOOD — The Elwood McDonald’s earlier this week donated 50 percent of all sales on Aug. 10 in honor of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Half of Wednesday’s sales from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. were donated to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation.
In addition, First Merchant Bank managed a drive-thru “fishbowl” for community donations and the Indiana Pacers also jumped in to support. The 12-hour event raised nearly $13,500, with more donations still coming in.
Officer Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty on July 31. He was 24 years old.
The donation breakdowns included more than $6,500 from restaurant sales, about $1,500 in the First Merchant fishbowl of community donations, $5,000 from the Indiana Pacers organization, and $500 from Elwood McDonald’s owners Reggie and Tracey Jones. In total, the event has raised $13,467.69.
“I’m proud to own a business in Elwood,” said Reggie Jones. “I’m proud to stand with my neighbors in their time of need. It was great to see, once again, this community come together to support the Shahnavaz family.”
Community members can continue to donate at First Merchant Bank branches or at IndianaFallen.org. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation is a nonprofit based in Noblesville. All of the donations it receives go directly to surviving family members of Indiana police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.