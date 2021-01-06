ANDERSON — Madison County has been awarded federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
Phase 38 has been awarded $54,071, based upon unemployment and poverty rates at the national average. The funds were made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying Madison County agencies are urged to apply.
To apply online, go to the United Way of Madison County website, www.unitedwaymadisonco.org/efsp. You may also contact Kim Rogers-Hatfield, vice president of engagement, United Way of Madison County, at k.hatfield@unitedwaymadisonco.org or 765-608-3067 for questions.
Applications must be submitted online no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, to be considered for funding for Phase 38.
