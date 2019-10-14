INDIANAPOLIS — State parks are offering an extra incentive for fall campers.
Book a new reservation for a campsite, family cabin or rent-a-camp cabin for one or more consecutive weeknights (Sundays through Wednesdays only), with arrival dates between now and Wednesday, Nov. 6, and receive 20% off at the time of booking.
This offer applies to all state parks campgrounds, as well as Deam Lake, Greene-Sullivan State Forest and Starve Hollow State Recreation Area campgrounds and cabins.
Reservations can be booked at camp.IN.gov or by calling 1-866-622-6746. Your reservation must be used by Nov. 6. Use the promo code “INFALL19” when checking out.
This offer applies to new reservations only and cannot be used in combination with any other discount or offer. The discount is not automatic, and must be requested by the customer at the time of making a reservation.
The 20% discount will apply only to Sundays through Wednesdays of your stay, and will not apply to Thursdays, Fridays, or Saturdays.
