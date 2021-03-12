ANDERSON — Entries for the 40th annual IN-Focus photography competition will be accepted Friday and Saturday at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
An opening reception for IN-Focus will be held on Thursday, April 1, for photographers and members only, and the exhibition will be open to the public through May 10.
Entrants must live in Indiana, are required to submit original works, and each photographer can submit up to six entries. The cost to enter the show is $5 per entry. AMOA members will receive one free entry.
This year’s judge will be Roben Bellomo, a professional photographer with many accolades including a master of photography degree in 2018 and his photographic craftsman degree in 2019 through Professional Photographers of America.
Interested photographers can visit andersonart.org to view a full prospectus, or email the museum directly for a copy at smichaels@andersonart.
