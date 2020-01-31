INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana teachers, youth group leaders, home school parents, and others who want to educate children about the environment can now take a Project Learning Tree workshop, online, at their convenience.
PLT, for which the Indiana DNR Division of Forestry is the state’s sponsor, is an international environmental education program for children in grades pre-K through 12. PLT’s activities have been developed by teachers, for teachers. The activities teach to reading, writing, social studies, math, as well as STEM, and are correlated to both state and national academic standards.
Participants in a PLT workshop will learn how to use the activities and receive a digital copy of the PLT K-8 curriculum guide. Other materials and opportunities will become available upon completion of the course. Cost is $40 per person. Four professional growth points will be awarded upon successful completion of the course. An outline of the course is included within the introductory pages.
To enroll, teachers/youth leaders simply log in to: shop.plt.org. Once the course has been purchased, prospective participants go to “my account>my content” and click on K-8 course “online training” where they will be directed to the actual course.
For more information, contact PLT coordinator Donna Rogler at DNR Division of Forestry/PLT, 317-234-5143.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.