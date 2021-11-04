ANDERSON — Due to popular demand, the Anderson Museum of Art will extend Escape the Museum through the end of 2021. The extension will also include a modified experience option that was built for families with children or first-time escape room participants.
About Escape the Museum: Escape the Museum, a temporary attraction, was established under the auspices of a storyline that begins with the museum receiving a letter from an anonymous source asserting that riches were buried in the basement. The letter claims the riches were hidden when the museum was built in the early 1900s as a library. Groups will be given one hour to search for the gold as a team.
Time and space for Escape the Museum is limited. Parties must pre-register online by visiting andersonart.org/escape. Prices for the experience vary from $100 to $150 per group, based on reservation time. Escape the Museum is perfect for families, groups of friends, team-building challenges and special events.
The museum encourages families to choose the secondary option for a fun and educational experience.
Escape the Museum will be offered through Dec. 31. It is recommended that reservations be made early for the holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.