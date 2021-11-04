LOGO21 GOOD MORNING.jpg

ANDERSON — Due to popular demand, the Anderson Museum of Art will extend Escape the Museum through the end of 2021. The extension will also include a modified experience option that was built for families with children or first-time escape room participants.

About Escape the Museum: Escape the Museum, a temporary attraction, was established under the auspices of a storyline that begins with the museum receiving a letter from an anonymous source asserting that riches were buried in the basement. The letter claims the riches were hidden when the museum was built in the early 1900s as a library. Groups will be given one hour to search for the gold as a team.

Time and space for Escape the Museum is limited. Parties must pre-register online by visiting andersonart.org/escape. Prices for the experience vary from $100 to $150 per group, based on reservation time. Escape the Museum is perfect for families, groups of friends, team-building challenges and special events.

The museum encourages families to choose the secondary option for a fun and educational experience.

Escape the Museum will be offered through Dec. 31. It is recommended that reservations be made early for the holidays.

