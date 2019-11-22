ANDERSON — "A Touch of Class," an etiquette class for males and females, a day of self-improvement, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at New Hope United Methodist Church, 1503 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m.
Theme is "We're Here for You." This will be a learning experience that will last a lifetime and is geared toward first to 12th graders (and anyone else who would like to attend).
This event is being sponsored by Community Hospital, New Hope United Methodist Church and Christ Temple Apostolic Church. It is free of charge and lunch will be served.
Topics covered will be: social manners, table manners, self-esteem, and your business.
Information: Jennifer Patterson Gholson, 765-274-9928.
