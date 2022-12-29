CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield will host a free safety and self-defense class for kids 5-12 on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
It will focus on awareness and ways to avoid and escape a dangerous situation.
Chesterfield Town Council member and former Anderson Police Chief Ed Leonard will teach the class.
He has taught the program at various places for 25 years. The curriculum is based on his 42 years of law enforcement and 51 years of martial arts experience.
He uses role-playing to train children about awareness, letting them practice how to avoid an unknown person trying to approach a child.
Other role-playing practice includes an injured person asking for help, a person trying to encourage a child to pet their animal and a person asking a child to look at a photo of a lost animal.
Children are taught ways to avoid an approaching stranger who tries to communicate with them and how to respond if physically abducted.
A parent/guardian must attend with a participating child. Pre-register by calling Town Hall, 765-378-3331. The hourlong class starts at 6 p.m., but participants are asked to arrive by 5:40 p.m. or earlier.
The session will be at Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St.