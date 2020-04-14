ANDERSON — The 52nd annual Red Haven Memorial Award presented by the Anderson Noon Exchange Club will take on a new look this year.
With schools closed and athletics on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, this prestigious award will be made through a series of announcements with scholarships being presented as best can be arranged.
The Red Haven Memorial Award honors a high school senior who embodies the attributes of athletic achievements, academic excellence, and outstanding citizenship. The award was named in honor of Orville “Red” Haven, a former sports editor of The Anderson Herald and past president of the Anderson Noon Exchange Club, who wrote about his high regard for high school athletes in Madison County.
The first Red Haven Memorial Award was presented in 1960 to Thom Mayer of Anderson High School. Scholarships, sponsored by the Anderson Noon Exchange Club, are presented to each of the eight finalists.
Each of the eight participating schools need to follow the original guidelines of presenting their nomination application package by the May 6, 2020, deadline. Application details are enclosed in packets sent out to the school administrators.
All questions should be directed to Bonny Clark, Red Haven chair, at 765-617-5912 or email to: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
