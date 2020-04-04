ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club is working with both Community Hospital Anderson and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital to provide face masks for medical personnel.
Several members, as well as friends and area churches, are making masks to donate to the local hospitals. Many more hands are needed to work on this project.
If you, your sewing circle or church ladies group are interested in helping, please contact the Noon Exchange Club for an approved face mask pattern.
In addition to face masks, Noon Exchange Club members are donating individually wrapped treats and snacks for staff and front line associates of both hospitals.
Anyone wishing to help make face masks or donate packaged snacks (no homemade products are accepted) may contact Bonny Clark, program coordinator, at 765-617-5912; or e-mail: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
