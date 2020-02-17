ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will meet at Bob Evans Restaurant at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday as members take the club “on the road” for a series of meetings.
The Exchange Club is continuing its collection of socks for its service program through the end of February. Socks will be donated to the Christian Center at the end of the month. Anyone wishing to donate socks may drop them off at the Children’s Bureau Family Resource Center at 3047 N. Broadway or Visiting Angels at 110 E. Hartman Road.
Guests wishing to attend Tuesday’s luncheon and learn more about Exchange Club should RSVP to Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912; or email: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
Club members will discuss their March service project of collecting supplies for deployed soldiers.
