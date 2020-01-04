ANDERSON — With cold weather comes the need for clothing for those in need.
The Anderson Noon Exchange Club is hosting a “Toasty Toes” Sock Drive to benefit The Christian Center. Dry feet are crucial to being able to tolerate cold temperatures and many men, women and children who are served by The Christian Center are in need of this basic article of clothing.
The Exchange Club is collecting socks at their Children’s Bureau/Exchange Club Family Resource Center located at 3047 N. Broadway in Anderson, located just north of Hartman Road.
Sock collection boxes are available for churches, clubs, organizations,offices and businesses by contacting event coordinator Bonny Clark at: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com or calling 765-617-5912. The sock drive will continue through the months of January and February with periodic delivery of collected socks to the Anderson Christian Center during this time.
Those interested in Exchange Club, Programs of Service, and service projects of the club are invited to contact Clark for information. The Anderson Noon Exchange Club extends a complementary meeting and lunch to anyone interested in learning more about Exchange.
