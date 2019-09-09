ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will honor Jay and Nancy Ricker with the 2019 Book of Golden Deeds Award on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
A 6 p.m. reception will precede the 6:45 p.m. dinner at the Edgewood Golf Course & Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road, Edgewood. Tickets are $30 per person and may be reserved individually or by a table of eight guests.
Jay and Nancy Ricker are well-known for creating Ricker’s, a convenience store chain with stores in many Indiana counties.
The Rickers have worked on many community projects, including donating money, products and sponsorships to local charities, Little Leagues, soccer leagues and post-prom events. They are also supportive of the Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom, Habitat for humanity of Madison County, the Anderson Symphony Orchestra, and Conner Prairie, to name a few.
Jay Ricker currently serves on the boards of Community Hospital and Conner Prairie and is the chair of Essential Health and Living.
Nancy Ricker is the president of the Ivy Tech Anderson board and serves on the board of Anderson Symphony Orchestra, Women in Philanthropy of Madison County, and Circle of Ivy.
Tickets are available to the dinner honoring the Rickers by calling Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912 or email: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
