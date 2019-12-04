ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will hold its annual Mini Christmas Tree & Wreath Auction on Thursday at the Paramount Theatre as they join the events of the Festival of Trees.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. for guests to preview the auction items of scaled-down decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and home decor.
In addition, a cash-and-carry table will be available as guests are invited to purchase homemade baked goods, gift items and decor.
The luncheon will be served at 11 a.m. and the live auction will begin at 11:30 a.m., with Bret Busby as auctioneer.
Tickets are $20 per person and must be reserved no later than Wednesday evening by calling Bonny Clark: 765-617-5912. There will be no walk-ins for this event.
Proceeds from the Mini Tree & Wreath Auction benefit programs of the Anderson Noon Exchange Club, including the Exchange Club Family Resource Center for Child Abuse Prevention.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.