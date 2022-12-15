ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art has an exhibit and holiday decor for the holiday season.
Visit “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: The Art of Transportation” is the museum’s newest exhibition. It showcases the artistry involved in model building and includes a gallery of transportation-related, two-dimensional pieces. Bring the kiddos to enjoy the Winter Depot where they can take photos, build a piece for the train diorama, color their own airplanes and do other crafts.
Holiday decorations: AMOA has decked the walls for the holidays. Visit the museum to view the transportation-themed holiday decorations and enjoy the beauty of the historic Carnegie building.
Shop at the museum: The museum shop is back. You can shop local and support central Indiana artists featured in the shop. All pieces are $100 or less, handcrafted and one-of-a-kind.
Give the gift of membership: Museum members get free annual admission, discounts on classes and entry fees, and special invitations to member events. Gift cards are also available for classes upon request.
Information: 765-649-1248.