ANDERSON — On Friday, from 1 to 3 p.m., Second Harvest Food Bank will provide food at the former Kmart parking lot at 2811 E. Nichol Ave. in Anderson.
On Saturday, a second tailgate will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Delta High School, 3400 Ind. 28, Muncie.
No ID or proof of address is required, and all information gathered is for private internal use.
Distribution is while supplies last. People are asked to only go through the line one time so everyone can be served.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, aim to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, call volunteer coordinator, Kellie, at karrowood@curehunger.org or call 765-287-8698, ext. 105.
For more information, visit www.CureHunger.org
To help incur extra expenses to provide increased food distributions and resources to thousands of neighbors in need, consider a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank by visiting www.CureHunger.org or call Robby Tompkins, director of philanthropy, 765-287-8698, ext. 119.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.