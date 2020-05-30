INDIANAPOLIS — As campgrounds, inns, restaurants, park offices and nature centers reopen at Indiana State Parks, some other features that summer guests traditionally use at those and other DNR properties will open soon, while others will remain closed.
Rentable picnic shelters, recreation buildings and rally camps are tentatively scheduled to open Monday for groups of 100 or fewer people, with social distancing. Property offices have reopened to members of the public who want to purchase passes, permits and fishing licenses.
The DNR’s public outdoor swimming pools will remain closed for the 2020 summer season due to limitations in the ability to practice social distancing on the confined space of pool decks. Locally, Mounds State Park's pool will reopen in 2021.
Most beaches are great places to enjoy the water. These are located at Pokagon, Potato Creek, Chain O’Lakes, Indiana Dunes, Ouabache, Lincoln, Whitewater Memorial and Summit Lake state parks, Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA), Mississinewa, Monroe, Patoka, Brookville and Hardy lakes and Deam Lake and Starve Hollow SRAs and Ferdinand State Forest.
For additional information about what is open or closed at DNR properties, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.
