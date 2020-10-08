ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art has released its latest art kits for the community. Fall art kits — plus instructional video — are now available through the AMOA website, andersonart.org for $10 each.
In an effort to continue to provide families with fun art education and activities, AMOA developed a set of kits that are perfect for fall and for all ages. The kits were put together for kids to complete at home, with a full set of supplies and a video that can be followed at home at each child’s preferred pace.
When visiting the museum to pick up kits, make sure to view the museum’s galleries. Three different shows are currently available through Oct. 17 including “React-Revolt-Repeat,” the Art Association of Madison County, and “Open Space: Art About The Land.” Museum admission is free throughout 2020 thanks to the generosity of the community and the Madison County Community Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.