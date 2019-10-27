CHESTERFIELD — The Christian Women’s Fellowship of Chesterfield Christian will host its annual Fall Bazaar & Indoor Vendors Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Fellowship Hall, 207 E. Plum St.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also, a chicken and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. includes mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade yeast rolls, dessert and drink. Adults: $10; children 6-12, $5; and children under 6, eat free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Carryout meals will be available.
Hand-crafted items, direct sales merchandise, jewelry, a bake shop featuring homemade apple dumplings, and other homemade baked goods will be available. Raffle tickets may be purchased for a drawing at 6:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the Fall Bazaar provide funding for Joseph’s Coat, Angel Tree, Dove Harbor, Christian Center, Operation Love, Salvation Army, Chesterfield Food Pantry and Alternatives Inc.
To rent a table for $10, call the church office at 765-378-7896 or Connie at 765-686-4999.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.