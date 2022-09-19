INDIANAPOLIS — The Midwest’s best opportunity to buy a new or used boat or RV returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis from Sept. 23-25 with the 33rd Annual Fall Boat & RV Show.
The Show is a unique opportunity for consumers to view, compare and buy from a huge selection of new, used, and year-end model boats and RVs.
Many dealers at the show will accept trade-ins, and financing will be available.
Dealers will soon have new model year units on their lots, and they want to make room by selling current year models.
The swill be in the West Pavilion.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept 23-24, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
Tickets are $8 in advance online through Thursday, Sept. 22. Day of show online tickets are $9, and tickets ar the box office are $10. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.
Online tickets are available at www.indyfallboatandrvshow.com.