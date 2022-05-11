CLARKSVILLE — Falls of the Ohio State Park is hosting a Backyard Science Day on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot around its Interpretive Center.
The event will focus on how Hoosiers can do science experiments from anywhere and will include examples from paleontology, astronomy, meteorology, pollution studies, and nature.
The event is free, but a $2 pay-to-park fee applies. Admission inside the Interpretive Center will be reduced to the child’s price of $7 for everyone that day.
The event is sponsored by the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana.
Falls of the Ohio State Park (on.IN.gov/fallsoftheohio) is at 201 W. Riverside Dr. Clarksville, 47129.
