NOBLESVILLE — Join the Noblesville Parks Department for the National Wildlife Federation’s Great American Campout on Friday and Saturday. For this unique event, families will need to bring a tent, sleeping bags, camping gear and food while the parks department will provide the activities.
In addition to the campout activities, campers can take advantage of other park amenities available that weekend. The parks department is partnering with the Forest Park Aquatic Center to host a Flick ’N Float with the screening of “Aquaman,” which can be viewed from the pool. The movie starts at dusk and pool admission fees apply. Campout participants are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Forest Park Carousel Corner, which includes carousel rides, concessions and mini golf. Wristbands can be purchased at the carousel for all-day unlimited rides and mini golf rounds for $10 per person.
Preregistration is required for this event and the cost is $30 per tent. Deadline to register is Wednesday.
Information: 317-770-6350 or visit www.noblesvilleparks.org.
